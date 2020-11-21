Beverly Schubarth joined her husband Richard in heaven on November 15, 2020, just in time to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary together on the 16th. She was born on November 13, 1933 and raised in Oakland, CA. She then moved to Woodland, CA in 1952 with her husband to raise her family and live out her life. She is survived by their three children, Karen Boone (Thomas), Steve Schubarth (Leslie) and Michael Schubarth. She leaves behind six grandchildren, Richard Gay (Ali), Thomas Gay (Ashleigh), Heidi Knapp-Schubarth (Mark), Heather Collins-Schubarth (Ross), Sam Schubarth (Heidi) and Gregg Schubarth (Sarah). Also celebrating her wonderful life are six great-grandchildren. You couldn't miss her in her playful tie dye attire and passion for butterflies. She could always be found in the thrift store picking up things to donate back to the needy. She brought joy to many lives. Please celebrate her life privately as the family has done. Memorial donations can be made to St. John's Retirement Village in Woodland or Suncrest Hospice of Sacramento. A heartfelt thanks to everyone that helped take care of Bev and all who enhanced her life with their love. She will lay to rest at Monument Hill in Woodland, CA with her husband.