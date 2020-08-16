1/1
Bill Wren
Bill Wren, 80, passed away on August 6, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Shelby Wren. They shared 61 years of marriage together.Born in Poteau, OK, he was the sixth child out of 11 born to William and Pluma Wren. He graduated from Arbuckle HS, where he met his wife Shelby and moved to Woodland, where they made their life. He was employed at Interstate Oil, where he worked with many of the local farmers for over 61 years. He retired in February, 2020.He loved camping, fishing and hunting with his family and many friends. His ideal vacation was camping at Hat Creek with his family. He will be remembered for his ability to always make people feel at home and part of his family.He is survived by his wife, Shelby Wren; their children, Diana (Richard), Karen (Richard), Sandy (Vince) and Dana (Janie); his grandchildren, Zach, Kayla (Ralph) and Chris; and his great-grandchild Freyja.There will be a private cremation. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
W00146730-image-1.jpg


Published in Daily Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
