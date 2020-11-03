1/1
Bob Dewayne Hester Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob Dewayne Hester, Sr. 81, of Woodland, CA passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020.Born on February 6, 1939, to Herschel & Bertha Hester in Leachville, AR, he grew up in the country where he cultivated a love of sports, his favorite being baseball. After graduating high school he served two years in the U.S. Army where he became an electrician while stationed in Germany. After his service, he returned to Woodland, and worked for Spreckels Sugar Company for 42 years, retiring as Plant Manager. Bob met his beautiful wife Keiko in 1987 and happily wedded in 1989. Bob always said that she was "the best thing that ever happened to him," and his children would agree. As a retiree, and a lifetime member of the Woodland Elks Lodge No.1299, he continued to play in the senior softball circuit and competed in the Senior Olympics in Utah, earning himself the nickname of "Super Bob."Bob is survived by his loving wife, Keiko Hester of 31 years; his sister, Emma Schaekenbach of Iowa; his children, Bobby Hester, Jr. (Janine), of Wendell, ID, Kimberly Sigman (Stephen) of Leachville, AR, Christina Ponte Chow (Gordon) of Sacramento, CA; his grandchildren, Brittany, Zachary, Mallory, Deili, Bryce, Clayton, Gunnar, Daphne, Jillian, and Chloé of Wendell, ID, Amber Walker, Cameron Overfield of Leachville, AR, and 11 great grandchildren.Bob is predeceased by his parents, Herschel and Bertha Hester and one sister, Euna Olstad.Graveside service will be held November 4, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Monument Hill Memorial Park, Woodland, CA.
W00148640-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailydemocrat.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved