Bob Dewayne Hester, Sr. 81, of Woodland, CA passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020.Born on February 6, 1939, to Herschel & Bertha Hester in Leachville, AR, he grew up in the country where he cultivated a love of sports, his favorite being baseball. After graduating high school he served two years in the U.S. Army where he became an electrician while stationed in Germany. After his service, he returned to Woodland, and worked for Spreckels Sugar Company for 42 years, retiring as Plant Manager. Bob met his beautiful wife Keiko in 1987 and happily wedded in 1989. Bob always said that she was "the best thing that ever happened to him," and his children would agree. As a retiree, and a lifetime member of the Woodland Elks Lodge No.1299, he continued to play in the senior softball circuit and competed in the Senior Olympics in Utah, earning himself the nickname of "Super Bob."Bob is survived by his loving wife, Keiko Hester of 31 years; his sister, Emma Schaekenbach of Iowa; his children, Bobby Hester, Jr. (Janine), of Wendell, ID, Kimberly Sigman (Stephen) of Leachville, AR, Christina Ponte Chow (Gordon) of Sacramento, CA; his grandchildren, Brittany, Zachary, Mallory, Deili, Bryce, Clayton, Gunnar, Daphne, Jillian, and Chloé of Wendell, ID, Amber Walker, Cameron Overfield of Leachville, AR, and 11 great grandchildren.Bob is predeceased by his parents, Herschel and Bertha Hester and one sister, Euna Olstad.Graveside service will be held November 4, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Monument Hill Memorial Park, Woodland, CA.