Bobby (Bob) Arthur Crouch passed away on Sept. 15, at the age of 77. He was born in McMinnville, TN on Nov. 26, 1941. Survivors include his sons, Melvin and David Crouch; their mother, Novella Crouch; daughter-in-law, Abigail Crouch; two grandsons, William (Wills) Mugen and Nicholas Bodhi Crouch. Preceded in death by mother, Emma Crouch; father, Arthur Crouch and nine siblings.Bobby came to California in 1959 at the age of 13, married his childrens mother in 1962 and moved to Woodland in 1973.He worked for UPS for 30+ years, and was an alumni to those truck drivers who drove 1,000,000+ miles with no chargeable accidents.He was generally a quiet person, but underneath he was fun loving with a quick wit and kind heart. He loved "Muscle" cars, especially Chevy SS396, coupes and Corvettes. Later in life (thanks to "Max" at Maria's Restaurant) he came to appreciate "Top Shelf" Margaritas made with Avion Tequila.A remembrance celebration for close family and friends will be held in late November.Many thanks to Dr. Zapata and his staff; The Hospice staff (especially Patti); and Susan Taylor, his morning caregiver. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the . He will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Published in Daily Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019