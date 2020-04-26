|
Bruce was an adventurer and joyous optimist with a deep love of life and people of all walks. A native of Woodland, CA, he earned an appointment to West Point Military Academy and graduated in 1967. After serving in Vietnam, Bruce earned an MA in Architecture from the University of Oregon, where he began his professional commitment to passive solar home design and renewable energy. He was a pioneer of the Solar Energy Research Institute in CO, then launched a solar home design business. In the 1980s, he moved into the energy sector to champion research and integration of renewable energy technologies in CO and CA. In 2017 he retired from Sacramento Municipal Utility District. Bruce had a lifelong commitment to health and fitness. He was a distance runner, triathlete, bicyclist, yogi and sailor, who loved to serve cappuccino and waffles. Together with wife Barbara, he sailed the Pacific, and reengineered a Sacramento home into a stunning passive solar design. He was lay ordained in the Soto Zen tradition. He is survived by his beloved Barbara, and their combined family of 6 children and 12 grandchildren. He passed away peacefully in his home after a long and courageous acceptance of ALS. His motto: "Every day is a great day; you just have to be dressed for it." Bruce gazed into the eyes of everyone he met with "Be love. See love." Donations may be made to Farmworkerjustice.org or the Center for Memory and Aging at UCSF https://memory.ucsf.edu/about/support-us.
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020