Bruce, "Boo," a life-long Woodland resident, was born here and grew up liking to have fun and often getting into trouble with his friends. An Eagle Scout, some of his favorite memories were camping and trout fishing near Lake Almanor in Warner Creek and the Upper Feather River. In 1964 he made a hit following the overwhelming response to his advertisement seeking mice for his 3 foot long pet gopher snake, "Gormley." Always with a dog (which were like his kids) Bruce when married raised Doberman Pinchers and had a small dog "Spanky," enjoyed his Welsh Corgi "Mira," and in later years treasured the companionship of his beloved German shepherds, "Fagan," "Callie," and lastly "Karma," who preceded Bruce in death by a week.Shortly after graduating from high school Bruce was briefly married to Diane Blevins and following in the footsteps of his late father, Colonel John S Coholan, former commander of the local National Guard Armory, joined the Army for a two-year tour in Germany where a vacation throughout Europe with his parents and wife was a highlight.Upon his military discharge Bruce was a Delineator Draftsman for the City of Woodland and later CalTrans; but later what Bruce enjoyed the most was working with people. Following his drug and alcohol rehab with the Salvation Army, Bruce worked with the Yolo Wayfarer Christian Mission from 1994 to 2004 first as Program Director in transitional housing where he wrote up the body of the California Endowment Grant that gave birth to a new drug treatment program and homeless facility housing 47 men and women, and later he was the Alcohol and Drug Counselor overseeing their outpatient program. He loved the staff and people particularly connected with Walter House and relished the opportunity to "make a difference" in their lives. In 2003 he received the Walter Zack Memorial award in recognition of Bruce's commitment to vision. From 2004 Bruce worked with Cache Creek Lodge as the Alcohol and Drug Lead Counselor and Outpatient Supervisor. Early in this time period also Bruce was briefly married to Brandyn Holgate. Bruce was "bigger than life" with his intensity, sense of humor, and his quest for knowledge and inner peace connected with wide interests in people in general (especially the "invisible ones"), multi religions, music, gardening, bird watching, woodwork and brick and paver setting, Chinese culture (Bruce spent 4 months in China in 2007), the art and practice of Feng Shui, Native American ways, and much more. Family would like to express their appreciation to Bruce's doctors, especially Lau, Meredith, and Ormiston who helped Bruce live with quality as long as he did. Bruce died following a prolonged bout with multiple health issues and is survived by his mother, Jackie; brother, Richard; adopted daughter, Rashanda Robinson, godson, Keeshawn Robinson (of whom Bruce was very proud), cousins Cheri, Craig, and Marc and numerous others. Family are glad Bruce can sleep now and believe he is in heaven where he can fly like the eagles and be reunited particularly with his dad, friends, and pets who preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers or phone calls, please make a donation in Bruce's memory to Cache Creek Lodge, the Salvation Army or an animal shelter of your choice and offer extra prayers of gratitude.