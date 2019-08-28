Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodland United Fellowship
240 N West St
Woodland, CA 95695
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodland United Fellowship
240 N. West Street
Woodland, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Mast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Cowles Mast


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin Cowles Mast Obituary
Calvin Cowles Mast died at home surrounded by family on Aug. 17 at the age of 91. He was born on May 10, 1928 to parents Vernon Alfred Mast and Mary Grace Dunlap Mast. He was a fourth generation farmer whose family settled in Yolo County in 1868. He graduated from Esparto High School, and then attended the University of the Pacific and UC Davis before enlisting in the US Army.Cowles met the love of his life, DeLavandra (Dona) Evans, they married in Carson City, NV. They were married for 58 years and had one son, Calvin Evans Mast, who married Rosie Montes. Cowles has two daughters, Vicky Clay of North Carolina and Lisa Mast of Santa Rosa; grandchildren, Abbey, Olivia, Zachary, Cassy, Manaja and Rachel, and five great grandchildren.He farmed in Yolo County his whole adult life, growing rice, wheat, sunflowers, tomatoes, alfalfa, milo, and lamb. Cowles had a great love for his community and was a valued member of the Farm Bureau, Farmers Rice Board of Directors, Western Grain Marketing Board and Cal Cot Board of Directors. In 1988 he was elected Yolo County 5th District Board of Supervisors, and was an active member of the Sunrise Rotary Club since 1993.A celebration of life is planned for Aug. 31, at 11 a.m., at Woodland United Fellowship, 240 N. West Street, Woodland. A luncheon will follow at the Mast Ranch, 15455 Gottlob Mast Way, Esparto. Donations may be made to Yolo Hospice and Woodland Hospital Foundation.
W00135900-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.