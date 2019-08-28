|
Calvin Cowles Mast died at home surrounded by family on Aug. 17 at the age of 91. He was born on May 10, 1928 to parents Vernon Alfred Mast and Mary Grace Dunlap Mast. He was a fourth generation farmer whose family settled in Yolo County in 1868. He graduated from Esparto High School, and then attended the University of the Pacific and UC Davis before enlisting in the US Army.Cowles met the love of his life, DeLavandra (Dona) Evans, they married in Carson City, NV. They were married for 58 years and had one son, Calvin Evans Mast, who married Rosie Montes. Cowles has two daughters, Vicky Clay of North Carolina and Lisa Mast of Santa Rosa; grandchildren, Abbey, Olivia, Zachary, Cassy, Manaja and Rachel, and five great grandchildren.He farmed in Yolo County his whole adult life, growing rice, wheat, sunflowers, tomatoes, alfalfa, milo, and lamb. Cowles had a great love for his community and was a valued member of the Farm Bureau, Farmers Rice Board of Directors, Western Grain Marketing Board and Cal Cot Board of Directors. In 1988 he was elected Yolo County 5th District Board of Supervisors, and was an active member of the Sunrise Rotary Club since 1993.A celebration of life is planned for Aug. 31, at 11 a.m., at Woodland United Fellowship, 240 N. West Street, Woodland. A luncheon will follow at the Mast Ranch, 15455 Gottlob Mast Way, Esparto. Donations may be made to Yolo Hospice and Woodland Hospital Foundation.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019