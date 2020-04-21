|
Camilla "Cam" McGriff passed away on Holy Saturday, April 11, at the age of 94. Cam passed in her home after a lengthy illness. She was born October 1, 1925, the eldest child of Edward and Helen Ashnault in North Conway, New Hampshire.Cam's early years were spent in North Conway where she skied, hiked and picked blueberries on Mount Cranmore. At the young age of six, Cam hiked Tuckerman Ravine to the top of Mount Washington, the youngest person at the time to do so! She attended elementary school and Kennett High School in North Conway, New Hampshire.During her teen years, Cam assisted her father on his ambulance runs and at the mortuary where he was the local mortician. She credits this experience with her father for her interest in caring for people.After High School, Cam moved to Boston, Massachusetts. While there, she completed the Diploma program at Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as an RN for a short time in Florida and New Hampshire before moving with a friend to Woodland, CA. At the time The Woodland Clinic Hospital was considered "The Mayo of the West" and provided the highest RN wage in the US! She spent the next 42 years as a Registered Nurse associated with the Clinic and Woodland Memorial Hospital.During her tenure at the Hospital, Cam opened the New Psychiatric unit in her role as Head Nurse. She served in that capacity until her retirement in 1990. For many years she continued her dedication to patients through participation on the Woodland Healthcare Ethics Committee and received recognition for this service. Cam was awarded The Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Membership in recognition of service to all people. Cam was an active member of the community and remained a devout parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church until the time of her death.Central to her life was her family and her warm community of friends. She cherished her role as wife of 65 years, mother to 8 children, grandmother, great grandmother, and loyal friend to many. She was always quick with her warm smile, listening ears and tender brace.Cam is survived by six of her children, Maureen Meszaros (Bob), Shelly McGriff (Anne), Sandelle McGriff, Shauna St Cloud (Mike), Todd McGriff (Barbara), Janine Matta (Guy), and daughter-in-law Darlene McGriff. She is also survived by grandchildren Andrew McGriff (Shelly), Amanda McGriff, Shaun McGriff (Jenny), Robert Meszaros (Amanda), Ryan Meszaros (Karen), Lauren Anderson (Jonas), Alyssa McGriff (Seth), Shelby McGriff, Brittney Matta, Jillian Matta (Shay); great grandchildren, Makenzie Kazarian, Kaylin, Ashlyn and Tegan McGriff, Aidan and Caleb Booth, Johnny McGriff, Ella and Lucas Meszaros, Ava Romo, Brenton, Case and Dalton Young; brothers, Edward and Richard Ashnault; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband Robert McGriff, her parents Edward and Helen Ashnaults, her sisters Arlene Clifford and Norma Haynes Wassal; brother Wally Ashnault; sons William Randall McGriff and Patrick McGriff and son -in-law Edward Meszaros.The family would like to express their appreciation to Yolo County Hospice, especially to Juan, Aster and Jaclyn for their loving care shown to our mother.We would also like to thank Father Jonathan Molina and Julianne Morin from Holy Rosary Parish for their continued spiritual support, blessing and love given to our mom during her extended illness.In lieu of flowers please send donations to Holy Rosary Church Building Fund or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health Issues).Because of COVID 19 restrictions, burial is private and a Catholic Mass and celebration of Cam's life will be at a later date.
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020