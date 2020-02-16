Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Souza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Marion Souza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Marion Souza Obituary
Carl Marion Souza, 82, passed away Feb. 11, after a brief illness. Carl was born Aug. 15, 1937 in Woodland to Joseph and Blanche Souza. Carl graduated from Woodland High School in 1956 and was a lifelong resident of Woodland. After High School, Carl spent two years in college before starting his career at UC Davis in 1964 with Environmental Horticulture until his retirement in 1993. Carl is survived by his sons, Manuel Souza (Robin) of Woodland, Eric Ennis (Ayako) of Boise, ID; grandchildren, Christian Shayne, Haley, and Olivia, and his great-grandson, baby Eric. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Claudine Murray, Thomas Souza, Dennis Souza, Lloyd Bair, Cliff Bair, Duke Bair, and Janice Bair. Also, he is survived by his friend, Joel Tcharney. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Souza; mother, Blanche Gac; other mother, Lila Souza, and his beloved sister, Roselene Washburn. Carl also had numerous other relatives of whom he greatly loved. Services will be held, Friday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary Church.
W00141730-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 16 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -