Carl Marion Souza, 82, passed away Feb. 11, after a brief illness. Carl was born Aug. 15, 1937 in Woodland to Joseph and Blanche Souza. Carl graduated from Woodland High School in 1956 and was a lifelong resident of Woodland. After High School, Carl spent two years in college before starting his career at UC Davis in 1964 with Environmental Horticulture until his retirement in 1993. Carl is survived by his sons, Manuel Souza (Robin) of Woodland, Eric Ennis (Ayako) of Boise, ID; grandchildren, Christian Shayne, Haley, and Olivia, and his great-grandson, baby Eric. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Claudine Murray, Thomas Souza, Dennis Souza, Lloyd Bair, Cliff Bair, Duke Bair, and Janice Bair. Also, he is survived by his friend, Joel Tcharney. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Souza; mother, Blanche Gac; other mother, Lila Souza, and his beloved sister, Roselene Washburn. Carl also had numerous other relatives of whom he greatly loved. Services will be held, Friday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary Church.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 16 to Feb. 21, 2020