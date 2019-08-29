|
Carl R. Martinez was born June 26, 1940 in West Sacramento to Joe and Julia Martinez. He attended Woodland High School, graduating in the class of 1958. In high school, Carl was a dedicated member of the Woodland High School Cadet Corps. After graduating in 1958, he joined the U.S. Marine Corp, and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in So. Calif until he was given an Honorable Discharge in 1959. On Oct. 7, 1962, Carl married the love of his life, Louise Stickel. They had a happy marriage lasting for the past 57 years.Carl loved his family and is survived by his wife, Louise; son, Joey (Kathy) Martinez, and daughter, Sandra (Mark) Creamer; grandchildren, Jennifer, Randi, Julie, Austin, Kristopher, Scott, and Robert; brothers, Larry (Jan) Martinez, Ross (Lisa) Hurtado, and sisters, Sylvia (Dave) Colton, and Eva Hurtado. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Julia Martinez; brother, Roy Martinez; sister, Hope Hurtado, and granddaughter, Cassie Martinez.An immediate-family-only burial to be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, at Carl's request. A celebration of life is being held Sept. 7, at 11 a.m., at Woodland United Fellowship, 240 N. West. St.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7, 2019