Our beloved father, Carlos Pereyra, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, at his home at the age of 92. A resident of Woodland since the 40's, Carlos was born in 1927 to Pedro and Petra Pereyra in Fabens, TX. He was a veteran of the US Army, worked for Marks Meat Company until it's closure in 1967, and retired from the City of Woodland in 1991. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Ophelia, Henrietta, Esther, Julia, and his daughter, Mary Ann. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann; his brother, Manuel Pereyra (Dolores); sister, Connie Casas; his daughters, Patricia Timothy (Kevin), Jackie Simmons (Tim), and Alice Gillette (Jim), six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces.A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 20, at Holy Rosary Church, 301 Walnut St. Burial service will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, 860 West St., gathering immediately to follow at the Carlton Club, 443 Elm St., Woodland.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 20, 2020