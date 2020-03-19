Home

Carlos Pereyra

Carlos Pereyra Obituary
To all that were planning to attend the memorial events for our father, Carlos Pereyra, to our sadness we have made the decision to postpone them. Due to the current state and local health recommendations we feel it best to honor him by keeping his family and friends safe and healthy by avoiding large gatherings.We regret that we will not be able to honor his passing with you. We appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers for him and our family. The Pereyra Family.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
