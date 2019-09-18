Home

Carol Ann Jones


1950 - 2019
Carol Ann Jones Obituary
Carol Ann Jones, 69, passed away Aug. 22. She was born March 4, 1950 in Arcata.Survivors include husband of 50 years, Herschel Jones; children, Tim (Tonya) Jones, Tonya Jones (Joe Azevedo), Travis (Brandy) Jones; sibilng, Janice Christensen; seven grandchildren, Jared, Hannah, Troy and Tara Jones, Brandon Slater, Alysa Azevedo and Ashlie Roberts, and one great grandchild, Autumn Holland. Preceded in death by father, Boyd Bowden; mother, Jennie Bowden and son, Robert Jones. No services will be held.
Published in Daily Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
