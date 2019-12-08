|
Carol "Cookie" Ansley, longtime resident of Woodland, passed away at Woodland Memorial Hospital on Nov. 11. She was 76 years old. Born on Aug. 10, 1943 in Concord to Harold Eugene Macy and Iola Christina (Hohl) Macy. She graduated from Acalanes High School in 1961 and studied business at Diablo Valley College. After her marriage to Dale Ansley in 1962, they had two daughters. Carol was very proud to be a homemaker, wife and mother, and was very involved in school PTA, sports and activities. She also enjoyed bowling, sewing, gardening and camping. After raising her girls with Dale, Carol went back into the workforce and held various positions, her last being Payroll Administrator at Teichert Construction, where she made many lasting friendships. After retirement, Carol kept busy with her hobbies, puppies and life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Iola Macy; grandson, Stephen Williams; husband, Dale Ansley; brother-in-law, Ed Ansley and recently, younger sister, Christine (Walgren) Smith.Carol is survived by daughters, Tina Ansley and Tami (Ansley) (Craig) Leathers; sister, Mariann (Jim) Burgess; granddaughters, Rachelle (Williams) (Kenny) Britton, Christina Williams and Thomas Crawford; great grandchildren, Jaxson, Luke and Sadie Britton; nieces and nephews, Ernie (Trudi) Burgess, Jim Burgess, Jr., and Lori Thomas, Amy Walgren, Vanessa (Walgren) (Brian) Beckerman, Cliff (Jamie) Walgren; also best friends, Sonny and Josie Dodds, Mark and Ramona, Julia and Griffin Dodds, Matt and Kim and Matthew Jr. Dodds.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Yolo Fire Department or Woodland High FFA.A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m., at Yolo Fire Department, Yolo.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019