|
|
Carol (Rocksvold) Ellis, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 8. Born on December 13, 1948 to Alvin and Eileen Rocksvold, Carol was the third of nine children and was raised in Woodland, CA. Carol married Bill Ellis and made Yuba City her home in 1985. The loves of Carol's life were her grandchildren and children. She was our rock and the true matriarch of a close and tight-knit family.Carol was the owner of Ellis Financial Services in Yuba City for nearly 30 years. She treasured her many clients who she also had the joy of calling her friends.Carol is survived by Bill Ellis; her daughter, Gina Rowland; sons, Dave Rowland and Steve Rowland; grandchildren, Courtney, Zack, Kayla, Samantha, Joey, Adam; and great-granddaughter, Kynlee. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Bernard Rocksvold (Woodland), Linda Rohloff (Appleton, WI), Peter Rocksvold (Eugene, OR), Carl Rocksvold (Woodland), Nick Rocksvold (Santa Paula, CA), Annette Wunder (Colorado Springs, CO), and Theresa Ely (Woodland). She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Leo Rocksvold.Carol loved a great party and the family plans to host a celebration of life later this year.
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020