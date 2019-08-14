|
Carole was born in Woodland on Oct. 14, 1947 to Campbell and Mary James. She spent her early years living in Madison and attended Esparto schools. Her family later moved to Woodland, where she attended high school and graduated in the class of 1965. Carole met Bill Spurlock in high school and they married May 29, 1965, and had two sons together. Carole spent over 30 years at the DMV as a driver's license examiner and was the treasurer for the DMV organization CAUSE. After retiring from the DMV, Carole loved to spend time with her three grandchildren at sporting events, school functions and traveling with them whenever she could. Carole and Bill traveled together frequently to Mexico, around the U.S., and during the summers, spent time at their cabin in Lake Tahoe with family. They enjoyed adventurous rides in their dune buggy, Volkswagen Bug and off-road motorcycles. Carole would always look forward to spending time in Hawaii with her daughter in law almost every year. She was a PEO sister, played cards with friends weekly and loved to go to estate and garage sales.Carole loved her family and is survived by her husband Bill of 54 years; sons, Scott and Eric (Jane) Spurloc; grandchildren, Madelyn and Steven Spurlock, and Marcus Brammeier; sister, Janice (Bruce) Lange; brother, John (Linda) James; sister in law, Karen (Bob) Youngmark, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Carole is preceded in death by her parents, Campbell and Mary, and brother, Jerry James. A celebration of life will be held at Willow Oak Hall on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019