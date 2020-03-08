|
|
Carolie passed away on March 1 in her home after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.Carolie was born in Chico, on May 12, 1938 to Edgar and Margaret Carlson of Butte City.She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 30 years, Dale D. Long (1989).Carolie lived in Dunnigan for 56 years and was very involved in the community. Carolie loved to travel, play bridge and golf. She was also an avid hunter.She is survived by her siblings, Karen Leonard (John) of Gridley, Ken Carlson (Chizuko) of Arbuckle; children, Candy Miramontes (Bob) of Woodland, Aaron Long of Zamora and Eric Long (Sharee) of Zamora, seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to your favorite local charity. Interment will be private at Mary's Cemetery in Yolo. A Celebration of Life will be March 13, at the Zamora Town Hall, 9810 Black St., at 11 a.m.
W00142290-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2020