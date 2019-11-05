Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Carolina Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolina Torres

Carolina Torres Obituary
Carolina Torres passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Oct. 31 in Woodland, at the age of 92. Carolina is survived by her children, Angelina (Jim, deceased) Radamaker of Woodland, Angel (Irene) Melendez of Folsom, and Jose Lucero of Elk Grove; grandchildren, David Melendez of Woodland, Yolanda (Matthew) Garcia of Elk Grove, Angel Erin (Mark) AuClair of Salem, OR, Angela Lucero of Davis, Andrew Duarte of Newcastle, Katharine Melendez of Folsom, Lisa Lucero of Woodland, and many great grandchildren. Carolina is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, son-in-law, and two daughters, Dolores Melendez and Yvonne DeLeon.A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m., at McNary's Funeral Home, 458 College St., Woodland. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m., at Christian Church of Woodland, 509 College St. A burial immediately following the funeral service will be held at Monument Hill Memorial Park, 35036 County Road 22. Condolences can be sent to Angelina Radamaker at PO Box 483, Woodland, CA 95776. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Woodland Memorial for their care, compassion, and dedication to Carolina in her final days.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
