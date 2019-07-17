Home

Caroline Cruz Morales of Woodland passed away on June 29, at the age of 90. Born on July 9, 1928 to Carmen and Rosa Cruz in Los Angeles, CA. Caroline is preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Morales Sr., in 1990, and daughters, Rose Marie Sibrian, and Raquel Morales in 2018. She is survived by daughters, Rebecca (Aaron) Culverson, Rita Reyes; sons, Ruben Jr. (Nancy) Morales, and Robert Morales, 33 grandchildren, and 40 great grandchildren. Funeral and Mass will be July 18, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary Church. Graveside burial at St Joseph's Cemetery, and gathering to follow immediately after at Tumulty Hall next to Holy Rosary Church.
Published in Daily Democrat from July 17 to July 18, 2019
