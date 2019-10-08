|
Carolyn Winters, 76, passed away at home on September 29. She was a homemaker and farmer's wife.She is survived by children, David (Nancy) Murray and Jeff (Rhondella) Murray of Placerville, CA and Tamara Murray of Vacaville, CA; stepchildren, Don Winters and Pat Kappeler of Woodland, CA; niece, Jodi Wiemmer and nephew, Brad Friesson; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, Everett and Sylvia Benson; sisters, Wanda Lynch and Wilma Benson, and brother, Jim Benson; husband, Eugene Winters, and significant other Cowles Mast. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 10, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Kraft Brothers, 175 Second Street in Woodland. A funeral follows immediately, and burial will be at Mary's Cemetery, 12020 County Road 98 in Woodland. Donations can be made to Yolo Hospice and Knights Landing Community United Methodist Church in Carolyn's memory.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019