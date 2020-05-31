Carter David Hartill was a fun loving 13-year old unexpectedly taken from this world on May 24, 2020 in a farm equipment accident in Arbuckle. Words cannot express the sorrow his loss has brought to his family, friends and community. Carter was born to Todd and Bethany Hartill on May 15, 2007. He was a lifelong resident of Colusa County and loved everything life had to offer. He was an avid dirt bike rider who enjoyed water sports, the outdoors and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of Arbuckle 4-H, Elite Basketball, Jr. Bears Football, Arbuckle Parks & Recreation and AYSO Soccer. Carter was a bright and respectful boy, a source of great pride to his family and a joy to know. Carter's sudden loss is felt by his parents, Todd and Bethany; brothers, Grant and Drew; and his sister, Payton; all of Arbuckle; his grandparents, Donald and Mary Jane Reed of Woodland, Michael and Allison Hartill of Arbuckle; Ken and Janet Krase of Portland, OR and great-grandparents, Allen and Cathi Sweetman of Coquille, OR; Ben and Norma Patricio of Los Banos; Ray and Dorcas Belles, Sherwood, OR; and David Hartill and Shirley Purcell of Roseburg, OR. A Celebration of Carter's Life will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Charter Oaks, 437 Wildwood Road, Arbuckle, CA. Those wanting to honor Carter with a memorial contribution may do so by donating to the Carter Hartill Memorial Fund c/o Tri-Counties Bank, 844 Bridge St Suite A, Colusa, CA 95932.His arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410 www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com.
W00144510-image-1.jpg
W00144510-image-1.jpg
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from May 31 to Jun. 4, 2020.