|
|
Cecil Eldridge Rooker, born the fifth child in a family of seven children, passed away Nov. 26, at St. John's Village Senior Living Community. He was 89 years of age.Cecil was born in Delaplaine, AR, on Jan. 19, 1930. He remained in Delaplaine until graduation from high school when he rejoined his family which had migrated to California. Taking up residence in Winters and later Woodland, Cecil began his working career at the Nugget Market. Later he joined the PG&E Company.Cecil courted and married Rosaline Mae Hennigan on Nov. 6, 1948 and started a family. They had three children, Terry, Debra and Michael. Rose passed in 2007. Cecil is survived by a brother, his three children, a granddaughter, and two great granddaughters.Cecil later joined the California Highway Patrol where he remained for 25 years. After being assigned to the Los Angeles area, Cecil transferred back to Woodland. In addition to working for the CHP, he also did work for Klinkhammer and Willey, a local builder. He worked on construction projects in the Woodland area including Alderson's Convalescent Hospital, the Catholic Church, and numerous others.By the time Cecil left the CHP, he had already gathered considerable knowledge regarding construction and real estate. Not one to sit idle, he trained for a second career as a locksmith and opened CR Locksmith. After several years, he moved the business to 916 Main St., into a building he owned and had constructed.A memorial service will be held at St. John's Church, 423 Cleveland St., Woodland, Wednesday, Dec. 11, starting at 12 noon. A reception will follow the memorial at the church social hall.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019