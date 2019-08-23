|
Charlene was born on March 31, 1943 in Chico, CA to Charles and Eilien Rice. The family moved to Southern California in 1946 and Charlene attended schools there until moving to Winters, in 1959 and then to Woodland in 1960. Charlene married her High School Sweetheart, Ben Contreras and they had two children, Jeff and Elizabeth. Charlene retired in 2008 after working for 40 years at Pacific Bell Telephone Company in Woodland. In her leisure time she enjoyed hiking, attending exercise class at Cross Court Athletic Club, gardening, traveling with her husband Ben, volunteering at Woodland Library Literacy Program, and tending to the many pets she adopted. She attended Holy Rosary Church for many years and played on a women's volleyball team, she was also a member of the YMCA running club. She is survived by her husband, Ben, and children, Jeff Contreras and Elizabeth Contreras (Steve Wallace). Also, grandchildren, Adrien Contreras (Vanessa Young), Xavier Contreras, Paizly Gomez (Mark), Zachery Contreras (Haley), Sidney Contreras, Zoey Contreras, Max Contreras, Amanda Loscutoff (Nigel Cox), Neika Loscutoff, Mike Dolan, Robert Dolan, and great grandchildren, Maliki Gomez, Carson Contreras and Cannon Contreras. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eilien Rice, and infant grandson, Jade Contreras.Services will be held at Holy Rosary Church on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m., immediately following the services we will have a reception at the Elks Lodge, 500 Bush St., Woodland.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4, 2019