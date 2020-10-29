Charles Elmer Duncan passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. Elmer was born on May 7, 1928 at the Holverstott Ranch outside Madison CA. Elmer graduated form Esparto High School. Elmer grew up working on both the Duncan and Holverstott ranches. At 18 years old went to work for his uncle Richard Holverstott at Holverstott Electric and became a Master Electrician. After leaving Holverstott Electric Elmer worked out of Sacramento Electrical Union on such projects as the Arco Arena, Sacramento Bee, Campbells Soup and the Woodland Biomass Plant Construction. Upon retirement Elmer pursued his passion of farming and working on older farm equipment. He loved everything Caterpillar. In 1946 Elmer met and married the love of his life, Hazel Yeager. Elmer was preceded in death by son, Charles Micheal Duncan, and his beloved wife, Hazel Duncan. Elmer is survived by daughter, Debbie (Micheal) McDonald; son, Marc (Kerry) Duncan; grandchildren, Kelly Gorman-Marzolf, Kimberley Gorman- McGraw; and several great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery on Monday November 2 at 1 p.m. Covid 19 rules apply. Services provided by McNary's Chapel. Donations in lieu of flowers be sent to Yolo County S.P.C.A. or donor's choice.





