Charles LeRoy Campbell, 87, died of Pancreatic Cancer on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at home. He was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Tropic, UT, the son of Delbert and Delores Campbell. He was the third of seven children. He married Eleanor Jackson in the LDS Manti, UT Temple on July 27, 1951. They recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. Charles, "Chuck", received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and spent many years as a Hospital Administrator, as well as a Purchasing Agent. A member of the LDS Church, he held various positions in serving others. He was also involved in the Rotary Club. Besides serving locally, Charles also served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953 in the Korean War. Surviving family members include his wife, Eleanor; two daughters, Jean and Laurie (Phil); eight grandchildren, Brian ([Lacy), Amanda (Mike), Matthew (Connie), Sarah, Stephen (Jill), Renee (Josh), Megan, and Emily (Matthew), and 25 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Douglas, and grandson, James. Funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m., with a viewing at 10 a.m., at LDS Church at 1405 Cottonwood St., Woodland. Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019