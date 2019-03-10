Resources More Obituaries for Charles Prather Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles W. Prather

11/05/1929 - 02/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers With his loving wife Clista holding his hand and America the Beautiful softly playing in the background, on Feb. 13, at 1630 hours, Charles Weldon Prather Sr. quietly passed away at his home in Chico, CA. Born Nov. 5, 1929, in Woodland to Mary Lillian (school teacher) and Durward Belmont Prather (Postal Service worker and Army Veteran), Charles grew up in the Bay Area where he graduated from Oakland High School in 1947.In his younger years, Charles spent considerable time in Vacaville working in the local fields under the tutelage of his mother's brother Clyde Weldon. It was during this time that two important factors influenced his future; first he became interested in agriculture and secondly, he was introduced to the Fire Service.For a short time he attended the University of California at Berkeley but soon transferred to the School of Agriculture at the University California of Davis (UCD) where, in 1952, he graduated with a degree in Animal Science. While working in Vacaville, Uncle Clyde, who was a volunteer firefighter for the City of Vacaville, introduced Charles to the Fire Service. When the opportunity to become a student firefighter at the UCD Fire Department was presented, Charles enthusiastically seized it! In 1951, while riding a Ferris wheel in Vacaville, Charles spotted what would become the love of his life, Clista Carol Hughes who, it turned out, was the daughter of Vacaville Fire Chief Warren Hughes (first paid chief of the VFD). Two months after he graduated from UCD, Charles and Clista were married, March 21, 1952. While attending UCD, Charles was in the Army Reserves attaining the rank of Second Lieutenant; the third major influence in his life. Soon after being married, Charles was called to active duty and served as a Chief Mate aboard a 100' US Army ocean-going tug boat based out of Fort Eustis, VA. Completing his active duty service, Charles remained with the Army Reserves until 1968 attaining the rank of Major.When Charles and Clista returned from Virginia in 1954, he accepted a Captain's position with the UCD Fire Department. In 1959, he would go on to become the first paid Fire Chief at UCD, a position he held until 1990, when he retired. During the intervening 35 years, Charles worked to make the University a safer place for his firefighters, students, faculty, staff and visitors through aggressive education, prevention and emergency response program enhancements. His influence went well beyond the boundaries of UCD; he served as an original member of the California State Board of Fire Services that, among other things, developed professional standards for fire service members. He also held several leadership positions in the California Fire Chief's Association focusing mainly on legislative action.Thanks to his experience in the US Army, his love of the sea and boats remained strong. Upon his retirement in 1990, Charles and Clista moved aboard their 49' Grand Banks trawler, Shilo. Over the next 27 years, Shilo took them from Alaska to Panama through the canal and up to Maine and back to Mexico. Charles would frequently say; "so much water and so little time" when talking about their many adventures aboard Shilo. In 2017, after being based in Puerto Vallarta Mexico for nearly a decade, Charles and Clista sold Shilo and relocated to Chico. Charles was ever so proud of his loving family and is survived by his wife of 67 years, Clista Carol, Chico; son, Charles Jr., San Clemente; daughters, Cary Lee Liberum, of Durham, CA, Candace Ann Rhyne, Woodland, and Cheri Lynn Ward, La Pine, OR; granddaughters, Lydia Rhyne, Portland, OR, Lisa Rhyne Woodland, Claire Henning, Ventura, Emily Richmond, Bend, OR, Christy Ward, Bend, OR, and MacKenzie Collins, Irvine; grandsons, Charles III, Berlin, Germany, Chase Liberum, Newport Beach, and two great-grandsons, Jax Clark, Bend, OR, and Declan Collins, Irvine.

