Cheryle Maureen Vinson, 85, passed away at home the evening of Feb. 27. Cheryle's final days were spent peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.Cheryle was born on June 12, 1934 in Watertown, SD and moved with her parents to Medford, OR. She graduated from Medford High School in Medford, OR, then attended the University of Oregon in Eugene. Cheryle married her high school sweetheart, Richard "Dick" Vinson, and in 1961 Cheryle and Dick moved to Woodland, where he practiced dentistry and they began to raise a family. Cheryle and Dick were married for 60 years and enjoyed spending time in Lake Tahoe with their family. Cheryle was a member of the American Lutheran Church, and P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter IX in Woodland. She enjoyed painting ceramics, doing puzzles, gardening, cooking and was known for her extensive pig collection.Cheryle is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Bertha Cody; husband, Richard, and her daughter-in-law, Tari Vinson. She is survived by her two children, Kristy Vinson of Rocklin, and Dr. Scott Vinson of Woodland, and two grandchildren, Grant and Alyssa of Rocklin.In keeping with the wishes of Cheryle, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of sending flowers, people may make donations to The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Daily Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020