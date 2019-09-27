|
|
Surrounded by her family at home Tina passed on Monday, Sept. 2, at the age of 70. Born into a farming family in Woodland, to father, Delfin Dela Torres and mother Frieda Glunz Dela Torres. Attended Woodland public schools. Survived by husband, Medardo David Tafoya, and daughter, Melissa Tafoya; brother, Ronald Dela Torres; sister, Susan Dela Torres, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Delfin and Frieda Dela Torres, and half brother, David Linderman. Tina will be remembered fondly for rescuing many cats and dogs while living on County Road 14. She loved to garden, read, and play Sudoku.Thank you to her team of care at Sutter Davis Oncology— Dr. Melissa Williams, Heidi Thompson RN, Michelle Thomas MA, and Sutter Hospice, Richard Pickar RN, Pam O'Leary MSW. Special thanks to niece Cory Acosta for her loving care.No services or flowers requested. Donations to the Humane Society or donators' choice is appreciated. She now rests at Monument Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019