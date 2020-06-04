On Sunday May 3, 2020, our beloved Christina R. Gutierrez Lopez passed away at the age of 60 in Oak Run, CA. Christina was born on December 28, 1959 in Colusa, CA to Tony and Lydia Gutierrez. Family was most important to Tina; the fondest memories include family reunions, birthday parties and holidays. Loved by her extended family and friends, Christina was always the first person to lend a hand to those in need. Her kind and gentle nature will be missed by all who loved her. Christina Lopez was preceded in death by her father, Tony Gutierrez; sister, Gloria Gutierrez; maternal grandmother, Peggy Ruiz and paternal grandparents Roman and Eulalia Gutierrez.She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Lopez; daughters, Sabrina (Brian Arreola) Lopez, Alexandria (Chris) Lopez and son Gabriel Lopez; granddaughter Alexia Arreola; mother, Lydia Gutierrez; sisters, Toni Gutierrez and Lisa (Roe) Gutierrez Padaong; brothers, Roman (Lupita) Gutierrez, Daniel (Rose Mary) Gutierrez and Mike Gutierrez; as well as her extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private viewing and celebration of life as she had requested was held on May 9, 2020, in Palo Cedro, CA. A celebration of life will also be held in Woodland, CA at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store