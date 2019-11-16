|
|
Claire died peacefully at St. Johns in Woodland on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the age of 88. Claire grew up in Seiglers Springs, Lake County and graduated from Lower Lake High School and SF City College, majored in hotel and restaurant management. She married and lived in Millbrae 49 years raising her family with husband, Paul. She moved to Woodland in 2014 to be near family.Claire is survived by her sisters, Darlene and Paula; four children, Dominic (Joyce) Pieri, Cathy (Sergio) Rossi, Dori (Ron) Mafrici and Paul (Denise) Pieri Jr.; eight grandchildren, Christina (Brian) Fusch, Renee (Henry) Kalfsbeek, Ronnie (Jenn) Mafrici, Jonathan Pieri, Robert Rossi, Jovanna (Wesley) DeAurora, Sarah Pieri, Victoria Pieri, and seven great grandchildren. Private burial will be at the Italian Cemetery, Colma. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Kraft Bros Funeral Directors, 175 Second St., Woodland. In lieu of flowers donations can made to UC Davis Alzheimers Disease Center.
W00138560-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019