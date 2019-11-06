|
Claudean "Cookie" Martin passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, one day after her 96th birthday. She was born to Claude and Illma Wilson on Nov. 2, 1923 in Caldwell, ID. She grew up in Waldo, KS, and was one of seven children. In 1943, she moved to Winters to live with her sister and met Tony R. Martin, to whom she was married for 69 years. For over 50 years, they lived at the family ranch on Putah Creek Road in Winters, where together they farmed and raised their four children. Cookie is preceded in death by her parents and husband Tony (2014). She was the last survivor of all her siblings. Cookie is survived by her children, Michael Martin (Lynn), Elizabeth Noring (Lee), Deborah Sengo (Marty) and Tony Martin (Becky), seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grand child. She is also survived by in-laws, John Martin, Joe and Charlene Martin, Ann Schuler plus many nephews and nieces. A private service per Cookie's wishes will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Winters Fire Dept., 700 Main St., Winters in memory of Claudean Martin.
Published in Daily Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019