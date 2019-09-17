|
Clifford O. Brown of Woodland, passed away at the age of 85 surrounded by his family on Sept. 9. Clifford was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Cliff was born in Richmond, CA, Dec. 9, 1933 to Rilla May Rhien and Clifford Oscar Brown. Cliff grew up in Butte County and graduated from Chico High School in 1952. After high school Cliff served in the Air Force from 1953-57 as a Staff Sergeant. Cliff moved to Yolo County in 1965. Cliff was an excellent mechanic, worked in Real estate sales and was the owner/manager of Double C Stables for over 35 years.Cliff always loved animals and raised and showed AQHA horses, was a team roper and helped his daughters and grandkids with multiple 4-H and FFA projects. He also served on the board of the local Jr. Rodeo association and managed horse shows including the Yolo County Fair horse show. Cliff loved hunting, camping, fishing, golf and traveling.Cliff is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol Brown. Cliff had six daughters, Bev Dal Porto, Arboga CA, Valerie Brown, Oregon, Patricia "Trish" Ernst, Texas, Debra Robinson, Texas, Sharon Neal, CA; Barbara Neal, CA, and one son, Fred Neal, Oregon. Cliff loved his 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m., at 1503 Corkwood Place, Woodland.Cliff will be interred at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, on Tuesday. Sept. 24, at 11 a.m.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019