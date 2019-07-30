|
Connie Jo Pattison, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away from complications of old age at the age of 80. Connie was a sweet, kind and talented woman. To her family, mom was a tireless supporter in her four children and eight grandchildren's lives.She was a fantastic cook. To others, she was a talented pianist and organist in her church, generous with her time, volunteering, and was a piano teacher to many students where she lived. Connie taught in preschools, and later worked in the office of a medical clinic.
Published in Daily Democrat on July 30, 2019