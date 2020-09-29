Consuelo (Connie) Madrigal Gonzales passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23 while asleep at home at the age of 100. Connie was born April 11, 1920 in Kansas City, MO during The Great Depression to Anita Flores and Luis Madrigal. As the eldest of five girls, she had to quit school in third grade to work and help support the family. She worked in a button factory sewing shell buttons. She began her career as a cook working at the military base. She arrived in California, traveling in the back of a pick-up trailer with her three children, Robert Gonzales, Adele Perez and Yolanda Tafoya in 1963. As a result of not finishing a formal education, she was a voracious reader and taught herself how to read and write at a more advanced level. She read the newspaper every day. She didn't care for large parties but loved roses, crocheting and The Lawrence Welk Show. Connie never learned to drive and as such walked to work, only to stand on her feet all day while cooking at Alderson's Convalescent Home. She is survived by her three children; sister, Nellie Flores and grandchildren Frank Gonzales, Christina (Tina) Arizpuro, Mona Tague, Rachel Tafoya, and Ramon Tafoya. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, three sisters, and great grandson Mason Tafoya.McNary's will hold a visitation on Thursday, October 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Masks are required and visitors may gather in groups of five. The graveside interment will be held on Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. at Monument Hill. Masks are required and we ask people to maintain social distancing.