|
|
Cora Mildred (Baker) Hunter was born Dec. 14, 1929 in Stroud, Oklahoma to Avis John and Lillie Mae Baker. She passed peacefully on Oct. 10, 2019; just 65 days shy of her 90th birthday. Cora's family moved to California in 1942 and settled in the Knights Landing area. She was primarily a homemaker; however in her younger years she loved to drive truck and bank out wagon during the rice harvest seasons. Cora was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma/gram/GG, aunt, cousin and friend. She was a wonderful artist, painted beautiful paintings, loved to crochet, knit, embroider, talk on her "cellular" phone; play dominoes, "31," and Yahtzee…and she almost always won! She had the biggest heart of anyone you would ever know.Cora is survived by sons, Ed Hunter of Knights Landing and Wallace (Glinda) Hunter of Woodland; daughters, Gennell King of Knights Landing and Diane (Domingo "Bugs") Ricardo of Woodland; 15 grandchildren, Christie (Raul) Vega and Paul Hunter of Houston, TX, Wallace "Deuce" (Liz) Hunter of Lathrop, CA, Gene (Ann) Hunter of Woodland, Llana Harp of Aurora, CO, Perry Perse and Tina Byrd of Woodland, Warren Charles King II of Knights Landing, Tony King of Corcoran, CA, Angel Ricardo of Yuba City, CA, Michael (Bonnie) Ricardo of San Jose CA; 22 great-grandchildren, Nicholas (Tara) Hunter, Lindsey (Junior) Galindo, Dalton Hunter, Hailey Hunter, Timothy Hunter, Caleb Hunter, Joshua Hunter, AJ Polly, Tavin Polly, Ashlan Harp, Travis Perse, Jonathon Perse, Donovan Byrd, Marcus Sharp-King, Taylor Kinser, Lauren Kinser, Rae-Lynn Ricardo, Jazmin "Jazzy" Ricardo, Jessica and BJ Matthews; 3 great-great-grandchildren Rylee and Mckenzie Hunter, and Mia Galindo. Cora is also survived by her brother Bill "Dub" Baker; brother-in-law Jim Hunter and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Cora was preceded in death by her parents Avis and Lillie Baker; husband Henry G. Hunter; son William Avis Hunter; grandson Kurt William Hunter Bereskin; great-granddaughter Camryn Reese Kinser; and her brother Johnny Avis Baker. A Celebration of Life and luncheon is scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Historic Hotel Woodland, 436 Main Street, Woodland, CA. (Parking and entrance is in back of building.)Donations in Cora's memory may be made to the Knights Landing Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 578, Knights Landing, CA 95645 or to a charity of donor's choice.
W00137880-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 23 to Nov. 2, 2019