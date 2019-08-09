|
Dale Best passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 28, at the age of 75. He was the widower of Trudy Best, who preceded him in death earlier this year after 47 years of marriage.Born in Norfolk, NE, he was the son of Delorence and Dorothy Best. He is survived by many family members including his sister, Vickie (Raul) Gomez; children, Krystene (Richard) Shelley, Rudy Schneider, Eleanor Schneider, Laura (Jim) Newkirk; special niece, Danette Perry; grandchildren, Lance and Aaron Dalton, Stephanie (Toby) Lynch, Noah Miller, Stephen, Jamie and Kaitlyn Schneider, Michael and Shane Martin, Samantha (Mike) Burleson, Sierra (Eddie) Zepeda, Charley, Robert and Timothy Newkirk; great grandchildren, Jade, Lily McKynzie, Neaveh and Easton Dalton, Brock Hoskinson, Zoey and Ryan Lynch, Hayden Martin, Penelope Zepeda, Otto Burleson and Grace Newkirk. Preceded in death by his wife, Trudy; brother, Terry Best; son, Tony Martin and grandsons, Sean Schneider and Andrew Miller.Dale will be fondly remembered for his wit and his love of God and family.Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Aug. 12, at Woodland United Fellowship. Burial will immediately follow at Monument Hill.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019