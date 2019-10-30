|
Dale Eldon Wilson passed away peacefully October 15, 2019.Dale was born in Dunsmuir, CA on September 11th, 1926. He lived in Corning, CA as a child and moved to Woodland in the mid 40's. He started his family in Esparto, CA with his wife Diana Kline. They enjoyed many exciting adventures for 50 blissful years. Locally Dale loved working for the Yolo County Flood Control as an Irrigation Controller for 54 years. His greatest pleasures were visiting with the local farmers and suppliers.Friends and family will remember Dale as an avid horseman, trainer and handler. A dedicated hunter and a devoted family man and a talented craftsman. Dale was a man's man and was admired by every person he came into contact with.He is loved and will be missed by his daughter Barbara Day and son-in-law James Day; his daughter Susan Taylor and son-in-law Lynn Taylor; his son John Wilson and his son Steve Wilson; and his sister Nadine Maddox; 17 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren and 8 Great great Grandchildren; and many cherished friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diana; his son, Tom and brothers and sisters.
Published in Daily Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019