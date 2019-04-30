|
Daphne Irene Miller, 75, passed away at home surrounded by her husband Michael of 56 years, and her children, Dale and Valerie Miller, Gary and Paula Miller and Paula Vaughn. Daphne also had five grandchildren, Lee and Ashley Miller, David Vaughn, Kelly Miller, Jared Miller and Braden Miller. She had two great grandchildren, Ellie and Carter Vaughn. Daphne is preceded in death by her grandson, David VaughnCelebration of life will be Wednesday, May 1, at 11 a.m., at the American Legion, 523 Bush St., Woodland.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019