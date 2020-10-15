Darius was my first cousin and four years older. I remember when we were kids he always had all the good board games like Clue, Risk, Monopoly and others I don't remember. He also would have these cocoons of butterflies in a jar in his closet. I thought that was really neat. He also loved throwing a Frisbee. At my Grandy Arcenia's house on Community Lane she had this big tree in the front yard, with a rope hanging about maybe a yard from the tree. Darius and Julio would always jump to the rope and jump off. Darius one day told me I could do it, so I got the nerve to climb the tree and jump to the rope.

He always said my calling was to be a priest, I don't know where he got that from. Darius was always giving me pocket bibles , one day he gave me a pocket bible written in Latin that was published in 1919. That was the year my Grandy was born.

I'm really going to miss you DarioI

Jaime L. Trujillo Vidales

Family