Darius was a cherished son, father, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend to so many. He will be missed by all who knew him.Darius was born in Woodland, where he attended grade school. He moved to Rio Linda in 1982 and was a graduate of Rio Linda High school. Darius loved fishing, concerts and family BBQs. He is survived by parents, David Trujillo and Jeanie Carter; son, Darius Eric Wilson; brothers, David Jr. and Julio Trujillo; sister, Tamara Vidales and loving aunt, Barbara Garcia.Services will be held at 10 a.m on Friday, October 16 at Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood St. in Woodland.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.