Darius D. Trujillo
Darius was a cherished son, father, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend to so many. He will be missed by all who knew him.Darius was born in Woodland, where he attended grade school. He moved to Rio Linda in 1982 and was a graduate of Rio Linda High school. Darius loved fishing, concerts and family BBQs. He is survived by parents, David Trujillo and Jeanie Carter; son, Darius Eric Wilson; brothers, David Jr. and Julio Trujillo; sister, Tamara Vidales and loving aunt, Barbara Garcia.Services will be held at 10 a.m on Friday, October 16 at Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood St. in Woodland.


Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
10:00 AM
Woodland Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Woodland Funeral Chapel
305 Cottonwood St
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 666-4200
October 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
October 14, 2020
Darius was my first cousin and four years older. I remember when we were kids he always had all the good board games like Clue, Risk, Monopoly and others I don't remember. He also would have these cocoons of butterflies in a jar in his closet. I thought that was really neat. He also loved throwing a Frisbee. At my Grandy Arcenia's house on Community Lane she had this big tree in the front yard, with a rope hanging about maybe a yard from the tree. Darius and Julio would always jump to the rope and jump off. Darius one day told me I could do it, so I got the nerve to climb the tree and jump to the rope.
He always said my calling was to be a priest, I don't know where he got that from. Darius was always giving me pocket bibles , one day he gave me a pocket bible written in Latin that was published in 1919. That was the year my Grandy was born.
I'm really going to miss you DarioI
Jaime L. Trujillo Vidales
Family
