More Obituaries for Darlene Baird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene "Jeannette" Baird

Darlene "Jeannette" Baird Obituary
Darlene "Jeannette " Baird passed away at her rural Knights Landing home March 17. She was born Sept. 27, 1929 in Manteca, CA to Ralph and Beatrice Nichols. Jeannette attended Woodland High School and went on to work over 40 years as a lab assistant for Spreckels Sugar Company. She married Raymond "Bud " Baird in 1948, having over 50 years of marriage and four sons. She was an avid gardener, selling her blue ribbon tomatoes at local farmers markets, and for a time an ambitious kiwi farmer. With years of horticulture experience she became a certified master gardener in 2007.After retiring she enjoyed travel in British Columbia, Kentucky, England and Arizona.Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, brother and two sisters, her youngest son, Joseph and husband, Bud. She is survived by sons, Thomas L., Samuel R.; grandchildren, Patrick and Elizabeth; son, David J. and wife Jana, and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at the Knights Landing Cemetery on March 24, at 12 noon. Due to the times there will be no reception. Donations in Jeannette's name can be made to Sutter Hospital Hospice, Knights Landing Fire Department or Yolo County Meals on Wheels.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020
