Darlene Ann (Enos) De Anda, 85, died unexpectedly May 25, 2020, after being admitted to a Sacramento hospital. Born Sept. 22, 1934 to parents John and Olivia (Perry) Enos of Sacramento, she was affectionately known to friends and family as "Dolly." She leaves behind a loving family and a large extended group of friends, neighbors and acquaintances whose lives she influenced immeasurably, and who will forever grieve her loss. Darlene met and fell in love with her future husband, Felix De Anda, after the two met at a Portuguese picnic at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Clarksburg, CA in 1951. On Oct. 5, 1952, shortly after she graduated from St. Joseph's Academy, the couple married. They would make their first home in West Sacramento where the family lived until 1971 before moving to Woodland. She and husband Felix were married 67 years prior to her passing. Proud of her Portuguese heritage, both she and her husband were longtime members of the Yolo County Cabrillo Civic Club #26.During the late '60s Darlene accepted a position as a teller at the local Wells Fargo Bank in West Sacramento. With her winning smile and genuine concern for her customers, she developed a long list of loyal clients who trusted her implicitly with their finances.Her natural talents and ability to create good will amongst Wells Fargo's customers continued after she transferred to the Woodland branch in the early '70s. While there, she became the branch's first Personal Banking Officer. In addition to her husband, Felix, she is survived by her four sons, Martin (Marci), Mark (Cindy), Lance, Felix, Jr. (Lisa), and only daughter Ronda De Anda-Vannucci. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren, Joe, Tyler, Brandon, Derek, Marc, Lance, Jr. and Adam De Anda, Brandy Fleming, Sharla De Anda-Sandoval, Ashlee Sloan, Valerie Ellis, Zack Paladini, Arturo Perez, Jillian Caunedo, and Angela Vannucci; five great-grandchildren, Braydon and Maxx Sandoval, Terry Fleming III, Laura De Anda, and Zander Gimenez; a brother, Al (Anna) Enos, of Sacramento, and a large extended family. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McNary's Chapel, 458 College Street, Woodland, California, 95695. A graveside service will take place Friday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. at Monument Hill Memorial Park, 35036 County Road 22, Woodland, CA 95695. Attendees are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.