David Emory Cooper passed away on May 14, 2020 with his family by his side after a long illness. Dave was born on April 15, 1941 in Kansas City, KS to Jack and Helen Cooper. Dave is survived by his wife and best friend of 44 years, Paula Cooper; son, Eric (Wendi) Smith of Vacaville; daughters, Kristen (Richard) Whipple of Provo, UT and Jaime (Patrick) Gordon of Woodland. Dave was the adoring grandfather of AJ (Ashley) Whipple, Chris (Alison) Whipple, Ryan Smith, Lawren (Kyle) Martin, Dylan Smith, Abigail Whipple, Hannah Whipple, Sean Gordon, and Jack Gordon. His cherished great grandchildren are Caidyn Smith, James, Charlie, Emma and Eloise Whipple. He is also survived by his brother Robert Cooper of North Fork.Dave graduated from Morningside High School in Inglewood and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).Dave served in the US Navy Seabee Reserves until he was called to active duty shortly after his college graduation. After completion of training he was sent to Vietnam where he served alongside Marine Battalions doing civic action - building roads, bridges, a village marketplace and a school. Aside from his family, Dave was most proud of his military service. He was an active participant in several Seabee groups. He was chosen to represent the Seabees in the Veterans' Day 2016 services at Mather AFB.Dave was employed by the City of Vacaville as City Engineer in 1973 and served in that capacity until he formed his own company, Cooper, Thorne & Associates (CTA) in Rancho Cordova in 1979. Dave and his partners received many state, county and Corps of Engineers awards and commendations, most notably for the utility undergrounding and street improvements in the City of West Sacramento and the revitalization project for the City of Galt. CTA was recognized consistently as one of the top Civil Engineering firms in the Sacramento Area, by the Sacramento Business Journal. Dave retired in 2005 to spend more time with his family. Dave's hobbies included outdoor activities from gardening to camping and fishing with his son and grandsons. He loved the loud cries of his many grandchildren in the backyard pool saying "Pop look at me". Dave and Paula enjoyed their retirement traveling over 100,000 miles in their motorhome for months at a time. They also loved vacations in Europe, cruising through the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Canada, New England, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Central America, Alaska and Mexico, making friends wherever they went.Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Private graveside services will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Gary Sinese Foundation honoring American veterans, or any organization benefiting United States veterans. McNary's Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in Daily Democrat on May 24, 2020.