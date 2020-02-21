|
|
David "Larry" Ide, awesome husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Feb. 11, surrounded by his loved ones after a brief illness. He was 65. He was a proud member of the United States Navy and served on the USS Midway. He is also a Vietnam Veteran. After the Navy he joined PG&E and started as a machinist. When given the opportunity to become an electrician, he jumped at it. He quickly went through the apprentice program and only worked as an electrician for three months before he was promoted to sub-foreman in the Hydroelectric division. He ran many jobs and taught many young apprentices along the way, finally retiring in 2016 after providing PG&E with 37 total years of service.David is survived by his heartbroken spouse, Ava Landers; his children, Amy Fisher and son-in-law Jason Fisher, Kimberly Ridgway and son-in-law Joe Ridgway, David Justin Ide and Samantha Ide. He has seven grandchildren, Trinity Fisher, Joel Fisher, Cloe Ridgway, Joey Ridgway, Laney Ide, Emmalya Ide, and Mason Ide.He touched many hearts and will be missed by many.
Published in Daily Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020