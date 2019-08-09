|
Dr. David Zeff, former longtime assistant superintendent of the Woodland School District, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, at the age of 90.Dr. Zeff was known for his playful sense of humor, his intelligence, and his love for children.He is survived by his first wife, Fifi (John Davis), of Sacramento; his second wife, Shirley; four children, Sally (Barry), of Sacramento; Betsy (Charlie), of Boise; Ellen (Jeff), of Santa Cruz; and Adam (Cheryl), of Philadelphia, and seven grandchildren.
Published in Daily Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019