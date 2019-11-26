|
|
Dean Donald Newman was born in Woodland, California, on December 20, 1955, and was called home by the Lord on November 15, 2019, at age 63.Dean was preceded in death by his daughter, Deana Rachelle Newman. He is survived by his parents, Donald R. Newman and Bettilou Darling, his siblings, Donarae Reynolds, Rick Newman, and Danny Newman. His children, daughter, Donnelle Nicole Pacheco, and son, Dean Donald Blaise Newman, 11 grandchildren--Isaiah Salas, Demetrius Salas, Jayce Salas, Aaliyah Osuna, Raymond Osuna, Jr., Arielle Osuna, Atianna Osuna, Aniyah Osuna, Dominik Newman, and Baby Pacheco. Niece, Shannon Kincanon, nephews, John Reynolds, Patrick, Erick, Justin, and Jeremy Newman, and many cousins. He is also survived by his girlfriend and companion, Pat Moleiro.Always known for his humor and fun-loving personality, Dean loved his family, his dog Bee Gee, country line dancing, Harley motorcycles, fishing, horses, and farming. He was dearly loved, and he will be missed by his family and friends.Dean grew up on the Newman family farm and worked with his father for many years. He also worked in mobile home construction, and home construction. Dean later moved to Showlow, Arizona, then returned to California and bought a home where he resided in Clearlake until his death.Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 6, 11:00 am at Mary's Cemetery, Yolo, California.
W00138890-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 26 to Dec. 6, 2019