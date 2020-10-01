An outdoor service was held Friday, September 25 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery for Deanna Mabelle Bailey of Woodland. She died of natural causes on June 23, just two days before her 79th birthday.Born in Bakersfield to Pauline and Clifford Williams, she grew up in the Kern County town of Arvin, where she met her high school sweetheart, Edward Wylone Bailey.The couple married in 1958, and a year later Ed enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Military life took the young family--which soon grew to include two daughters and a son--to Petaluma; Colorado Springs, CO; and Torrance. It fostered in Deanna a lifelong knack for adjusting to different circumstances and discovering the best in each new place.While in Colorado Springs, she worked at the famed Broadmoor Hotel and gathered tales of the hotel's well-to-do and sometimes eccentric guests. After Ed left the military in 1966 to pursue a career in teaching, the family lived in Bakersfield, Fresno and Camarillo. Deanna worked in the grocery industry and later as an optometric assistant in Fresno and Auberry. She became active in the Central California Optometric Assistants Society.In 1978, the family moved to Auberry in the foothills east of Fresno. Deanna helped chaperone weekend field trips for Ed's high school students and frequently opened their home to students who were staying after school for sports, dances and other activities. She and Ed also became active participants in the Coarsegold Gold Prospectors.In midlife, Deanna became interested in her Native American heritage and began learning more about the history of the Cherokee Nation through the Cherokees of Northern Central Valley and the Cherokee National Historical Society. She had an insatiable love for reading as well as a keen interest in other countries and cultures. She did not hesitate to travel by herself, visiting Hawaii, Mexico, Ireland, Poland and Russia.Long adept at embroidery, crocheting, and quilting, Deanna became active in the Sierra Oaks Senior and Community Center's quilting group, developing close friendships and making many quilts and quilt blocks.In 2013, with Ed's health declining, the Baileys moved to Woodland to be near their son and his family. After Ed's death in 2018, Deanna became a volunteer at the Woodland Community and Senior Center, continued quilting and enjoyed gaming at the nearby Cache Creek Casino.She will be remembered for her kind heart, sparkling blue eyes and refusal to be overcome by life's most daunting circumstances.She leaves her daughter, Wylona Farrens and her husband Albert of Paso Robles; son, Andan Bailey (Pat) of Davis, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves sisters-in-law Cheryl Bailey of Payson, AZ and Raylene Williams of Lodi; and cousin-in-law Gerald Mcneill of Bakersfield. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Samantha; and brother, Dwight Williams.