Our dearest Debbie, passed away at Aldersons Convalescent Hospital from numerous complications stemming from diabetes.Debbie was born in Woodland, to Orville and Charlotte Brubaker. She spent her childhood in Madison, graduating from Esparto High School, in 1973. At that time, the family moved to Woodland and Debbie began her career of bookkeeping and accounting for American Motors, eventually moving on to Duncan Pest Control.Debbie early on had a zeal for life, loved the outdoors, loved riding her horse, Babe, she was known for her artsy crafts, like wood-working. Debbie also had quite the library of classic movies and could name almost any actor from the old movie list. She had a special place in her heart for her collection of precious antiques. Debbie was a spiritual person, who dedicated her life to being a Jehovah's Witness and was always eager to share that love to those who crossed her path in life. All who were fortunate enough to meet Debbie were amazed at her diligence, strong will and desire to live life no matter how much she was dealing with. She continued that sentiment right up until her battle ended.Debbie is survived by her husband, Paul Duncan; mother, Charlotte Brubaker; sister, Patricia Romo; brother-in-law, David Romo Sr.; niece, Theresa Meyer, and nephew, David Romo, great niece, Riley, great nephews, Ethan, Eli, and Alec; uncle, Rudy Lopes, who will always hold a special place in her heart, and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Orville Brubaker. At this time due to the current crisis, we will need to postpone Debbie's celebration of life to a latter date. We will forever cherish Debbie, keeping those special memories of happier times we spent with her close to our hearts, while reflecting on the impact she left on each of us with her strong will and desire to live life under any circumstance.
Published in Daily Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020