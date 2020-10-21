Mother, grandmother, loving wife, teacher and mentor to hundreds, our beloved Debbie has lost her battle with glioblastoma. Debbie is survived by her husband, Dave Braheny; son, Charles Maynard Halter III (Chip) and grandson, Charles Maynard Halter IV (CJ.) Born in Fairbanks, AK Debbie graduated from Woodland High School in 1970. As a member of the band in High School, she marched in the Rose Bowl Parade. She had a lifelong love of music of all genres and she and Dave frequently attended concerts of all types from rock to opera.Debbie worked for many years at the Exxon Refinery in Benicia, CA as a senior accountant. She was one of the first women to join the Refinery Volunteer Fire Brigade and it was there that she met the love of her life, Dave.Always full of life, love and energy, after retirement in 2005, Debbie earned her teaching credential and taught preschool for several years. She followed her grandson through grammar school, middle school and high school and was involved with many school activities including PTA, Book Club, Band Boosters and numerous school dances, parties and field trips. Debbie was also a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader and mentor. She was a bird lover and spent many hours volunteering at the International Bird Rescue center in Cordelia. Debbie's favorite was pelicans though she greatly admired the grace and beauty of great egrets.Debbie lived a full life and enjoyed many motorhome trips and cruises with family as well as a few getaway excursions with her grandson, whom she adored. The highlight was a 2019 tour of France and Italy followed by a Disney cruise on the Mediterranean and then capped by several days in Barcelona. She planned the trip for the whole family in exquisite detail. She was loved by many and made the world a better, brighter and happier place.A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25 by invitation via Zoom.