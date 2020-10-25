1/1
Deborah "Deb" Svedise Bowler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Svedise Bowler, "Deb," passed away suddenly on the evening of October 17, 2020, at age 57.Deb was born on April 14, 1963, in San Francisco, CA, and was adopted into the loving care of Ignatius ("Al") and Ena Svedise, of South San Francisco, CA. Deb attended schools in South San Francisco, and college thereafter.Deb was introduced to Tom, who would later become her husband, and father of their two wonderful children, Mindy and Ryan. Deb was the grandmother of two-year-old Landon.Deb loved and adored her family, and provided Landon with everything he ever wanted, even if he did not need it.In short, Deb was a loving, caring, and giving person. The needs of others came first. Deb was more concerned about others, including animals, than herself. She took the time to assist the young, the elderly, and even those down on their luck. This was how she lived her life.Deb is survived by her husband, Tom; daughter, Mindy; son, Ryan: daughter-in-law, Anna; grandson, Landon; sister, Marie Svedise-Weckerle; brother, Chris Svedise; as well as "Petey," Deb's beloved dog.Deb was preceded in death by her parents, "Al" and Ena Svedise; sister, Mimi Svedise; brother, Vincent Svedise; and nephew, Steve Schaffert.Deb knew God. However, she wished for no religious service. Deb's ashes will be spread around the trees in the Lake Tahoe Basin. A celebration of Deb's life is pending. A date will be announced, at a later time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Angel Fund, C/O: Yolo County SPCA, P.O. Box 510, Davis, California, 95617.
W00148380-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailydemocrat.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved