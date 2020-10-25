Deborah Svedise Bowler, "Deb," passed away suddenly on the evening of October 17, 2020, at age 57.Deb was born on April 14, 1963, in San Francisco, CA, and was adopted into the loving care of Ignatius ("Al") and Ena Svedise, of South San Francisco, CA. Deb attended schools in South San Francisco, and college thereafter.Deb was introduced to Tom, who would later become her husband, and father of their two wonderful children, Mindy and Ryan. Deb was the grandmother of two-year-old Landon.Deb loved and adored her family, and provided Landon with everything he ever wanted, even if he did not need it.In short, Deb was a loving, caring, and giving person. The needs of others came first. Deb was more concerned about others, including animals, than herself. She took the time to assist the young, the elderly, and even those down on their luck. This was how she lived her life.Deb is survived by her husband, Tom; daughter, Mindy; son, Ryan: daughter-in-law, Anna; grandson, Landon; sister, Marie Svedise-Weckerle; brother, Chris Svedise; as well as "Petey," Deb's beloved dog.Deb was preceded in death by her parents, "Al" and Ena Svedise; sister, Mimi Svedise; brother, Vincent Svedise; and nephew, Steve Schaffert.Deb knew God. However, she wished for no religious service. Deb's ashes will be spread around the trees in the Lake Tahoe Basin. A celebration of Deb's life is pending. A date will be announced, at a later time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Angel Fund, C/O: Yolo County SPCA, P.O. Box 510, Davis, California, 95617.