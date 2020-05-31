Delia S. Tovar passed away peacefully on May 25 at the age of 98 at Stollwood Convalescent Hospital, shy of her 99th birthday. Mom was born on July 8, 1921 in San Buena, Jalisco Mexico and immigrated to the US in 1950, and was later proud to become a US citizen. She resided in the town of Yolo for over 70 years and worked at Hunts Cannery prior to retiring. She was very passionate about her family, her cooking and gardening. Roses were her specialty. Mom loved hosting holidays at her home and having all family members and close friends attend. She is survived by her daughters, Julia (Lorenzo) Perez, Luisa (Sergio) Michel, Aurora (Roger) Jimenez, and Vicky (Glen) English; sons, Francisco (Estella) Garcia, Xavier Mancilla, Alfred (Chris) Mancilla and daughter-in-law Sherry Mancilla; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Manuel N. Tovar; daughter, Soccoro Rodriguez; and sisters, Maria Sanchez, Rosario Velasco, and Elisa Sanchez.Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at Kraft Brothers, 175 2nd Street, Woodland. Please practice social distancing and limit your visit. Burial will be private. Donations in her honor may be made to Stollwood Hospital, Yolo Hospice and Yolo Fire Department.